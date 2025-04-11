Trash Pandas Rally Back in Friday's Nightcap to Split Doubleheader with Smokies

MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Knoxville Smokies split a Friday night doubleheader in front of 4,945 fans at Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas rallied from a five-run deficit to win the second game 7-6 after the Smokies took the first game 4-0.

Similar to their comeback victory last Saturday at Toyota Field, the Trash Pandas (3-3) scored four runs in the third inning and two in the fifth inning to take a 7-5 lead in Friday's nightcap.

Rocket City starter George Klassen received a no-decision in his second start of the season, posting an unusual pitching line. Over 3.0 innings, the right-hander allowed five unearned runs on three hits, walking two and striking out five. All five runs came in the second inning when the Smokies (3-3) batted through the order. After a strikeout to start the inning, the next four Smokies reached base. The first two runs resulted from a throwing error, the third from a wild pitch, and Pedro Ramirez capped the inning with a two-run single, leading to five runs scored with nine Smokies coming to the plate.

Josh Crouch continued his hot start to the season with a solo home run, cutting the Knoxville lead to 5-1 before the Trash Pandas' offense exploded in the third inning. Nick Hull walked Christian Moore and Travis Blankenhorn ahead of Denzer Guzman, who hit a three-run home run over the left field wall, marking his second of the year. Crouch, who reached base three times in game two, later singled home Sam Brown to tie the game at 5-5.

Rocket City capitalized on two additional Smokies walks in the fifth inning. With two outs, Moore hit an 0-2 pitch from Tyler Santana (L, 0-1) into the gap in left-center, scoring two runs and giving the Trash Pandas a 7-5 lead that they would not relinquish.

Reliever Jose Fermin (W, 1-0) allowed a run in the sixth inning, but Samy Natera Jr. (S, 1), who earned his first win of the season last Saturday, closed out the game with 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out two and logging the save.

Notably, Guzman's two hits this season have been home runs, and his six RBIs are tied for second in the Southern League. Crouch is off to a remarkable start, hitting .571, having finished 2-for-2 with a home run, two runs, and two RBIs in the second game on Friday.

Game one was delayed 45 minutes due to rain, and neither team scored in the first inning. In the second inning, Jaylen Palmer and Felix Stevens hit back-to-back home runs off Rocket City spot starter Ryan Costeiu (L, 0-1), putting Knoxville up 2-0. Jordan Nwogu followed with a single, and he scored on an Ed Howard double, extending the lead to 3-0.

Knoxville starter Will Sanders stifled the Trash Pandas' offense, tossing 4.2 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking two, and striking out seven. Costeiu pitched admirably over 3.1 innings and throwing 80 pitches, giving up three runs on five hits, with four walks and five strikeouts.

The Smokies allowed the Trash Pandas to stay in the game by stranding nine runners on base and going just 1-for-4 with runners in scoring position. Nelson Rada led the Trash Pandas with his second multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3, while Travis Blankenhorn added a double in the loss from game one.

Kelveen Cáceres pitched 2.0 shutout innings in relief, striking out four in his third outing of the season.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies will meet again on Saturday night for game five of their six-game series at Toyota Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Rocket City will start right-handed pitcher Walbert Ureña (0-0, 9.00) against Knoxville's right-hander Chris Kachmar (0-0, 9.00). Fans unable to attend can watch the game on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv, or listen on 97.7 HD-2 or through trashpandasbaseball.com

