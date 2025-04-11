Lookouts Lose to Barons in 11 Innings, 4-1

The Chattanooga Lookouts (2-3) lost to the Birmingham Barons (3-2) 4-1 in 11 innings on Fireworks Friday, presented by the UNUM Group.

Tonight's game started fast with both teams trading zeros for the first three innings. Lookouts starting pitcher Jose Acuna was lights out again, only allowing one hit and one unearned run in five innings. Trailing by one, the Lookouts were held off the board by a strong performance by Grant Taylor and Tyler Schweitzer. The two relievers combined for eight shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

Chattanooga was able to get on the board and tie the game up in the seventh. Austin Callahan led off the frame by reaching on an error. Dominic Pitelli then smacked a triple to score Callahan and make it 1-1.

With the game knotted up, both teams failed to push any runners across until the Barons plated three in the 11th off of reliever Brooks Crawford to give Birmingham the 4-1 win. In the loss, Lookouts relievers, Simon Miller and Trevor Kuncl combined for four shutout innings.

Tomorrow is a single-admission doubleheader at AT&T Field with game one starting at 5:15 p.m. Both games will be seven innings. Tickets for tomorrow and Sunday's Senior Day presented by Right at Home are on sale now at Lookouts.com.

