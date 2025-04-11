Kilpatrick Jr. Records 4 Stolen Bases as Clingstones Blaze Their Way to 7-2 Win

BILOXI, MS, - In the fifth inning on Friday night at Keesler Federal Park, Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. singled his way aboard. Moments later, he stole his second base of the night. Shortly after, he swiped third base for his third steal of the game. Kilpatrick Jr.'s four-steal game drove the Columbus Clingstones (3-3) offensive attack, which ran wild over the Biloxi Shuckers (1-6) in a 7-2 victory, the team's largest margin of victory to this point.

Decisive Plays: Brock Wilken opened the scoring for Biloxi with a solo blast in the fourth inning. Kilpatrick Jr. stole his way to third base and scored on an RBI groundout from Kobe Kato in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 1-1. An RBI sacrifice fly from Carlos Rodriguez gave Columbus a 2-1 edge later in the frame. Columbus built a 6-1 lead after a four-run sixth inning that included a RBI singles from Kilpatrick Jr. and Kato, as well as an RBI sacrifice fly from Keshawn Ogans. Another solo home run from Wilken in the sixth inning made it 6-2. Jason Delay drilled a home run (1) over the left-center field fence to give Columbus a 7-2 lead in the seventh.

Key Contributors: Kilpatrick Jr. (2-for-3, RBI, 4 SB) finished with his first multi-hit game of the season while Delay (2-for-4, HR, RBI), Kato (2-for-4, 2 RBI), and David McCabe joined him with multi-hit outings. Lucas Braun (Win, 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO) and Landon Harper (Save, 3.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO) limited the Shuckers to just two runs. For Biloxi, Wilken provided all the offense with his first two homers of 2025.

Noteworthy: The seven stolen bases by Columbus on Friday were the most by one team in the Southern League this season and tied for the seventh-most in the Statcast Era (since 2015). Kilpatrick Jr.'s four steals were a single-game season high in the Southern League this year. Rodriguez and McCabe each extended their season-opening hit streaks to six games.

Next Game (Saturday, April 12): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:05 pm ET at Keesler Federal Park. RHP Ian Mejia (0-0, 9.00 ERA) starts for Columbus opposed by TBD for the Shuckers. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. The first-ever Clingstones home game will feature a Commemorative Ticket for the first 3,000 fans and Postgame Fireworks to celebrate the milestone event.

