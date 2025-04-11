Biscuits Pitch Past Blue Wahoos on Friday Night

April 11, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Brody Hopkins on the mound

PENSACOLA, FL - The Montgomery Biscuits (4-2) pitching staff put together a solid performance in a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (5-2) on Friday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Brody Hopkins pitched five innings of one-run ball and found his groove late in the start. He retired the final eight batters he faced, striking out six of them. The 23-year-old pitched five innings and allowed two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

The offense provided some timely hitting. Down 1-0 in the fifth, Brayden Taylor doubled in Cooper Kinney to tie the game at 1-1. Homer Bush Jr. bounced a fly ball off the right-field wall to give the Biscuits the lead, and Colton Ledbetter singled in a run to make it 3-1.

Austin Vernon struck out three in two scoreless innings, and Alfredo Zarraga closed out the game with a six-out save.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday night at Blue Wahoos Stadium. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Dax Fulton is slated to start for Pensacola. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740 and MLB At Bat.

