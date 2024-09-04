Wilken Homers in Second Straight Game, Shuckers Fall to Trash Pandas

September 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Brock Wilken congratulated by teammates

MADISON, AL - After a four-run sixth inning for the Rocket City Trash Pandas (57-70, 24-35), the Biloxi Shuckers (61-64, 31-28) fell by a 5-2 score at Toyota Field on Wednesday night. Despite the loss, the Shuckers remain a game ahead of the Mississippi Braves for the South Division Wild Card with 10 games remaining in the regular season.

Russell Smith, making his first start since last May, kept the game scoreless through two innings before the Trash Pandas struck with an RBI single from Tucker Flint in the third, taking a 1-0 lead. In the fourth, Brock Wilken smashed a 400-foot home run down the left-field line, his 17 th of the season, to tie the game at one. Smith finished his night after a season-high four innings, allowing one run on two hits.

In the sixth, the Trash Pandas took the lead with an RBI single from Orlando Martinez and expanded it to two with an RBI single from Nelson Rada. The next batter, David Mershon, struck with a two-RBI single into right, making it 5-1. The Shuckers tallied their final run of the game in the eighth inning when an error allowed Ethan Murray to score from second, making it 5-2. Brett Kerry (2-2) earned the win for the Trash Pandas while Kaleb Bowman (5-3) took the loss for the Shuckers. Camden Minacci picked up his seventh save of the season after a scoreless ninth.

Lamar Sparks (2-for-4) recorded the Shuckers' lone multi-hit effort of the night, extending his hit streak to four.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at Toyota Field. K.C. Hunt (0-2, 2.38) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers after he set a career-high with 6.1 shutout innings in his last start against the Montgomery Biscuits. The Trash Pandas have not announced a starter for tomorrow's game. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

