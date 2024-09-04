Kerry Kills the Compettition

MADISON, AL - Fueled by a quality start with nine strikeouts from Rocket City starter Brett Kerry (W, 2-2), the Trash Pandas defeated the Biloxi Shuckers 5-2 on Wednesday night at Toyota Field.

Rocket City drove in the opening run in the third with a swinging bunt off the bat of designated hitter Tucker Flint bringing a run home. Flint was able to just beat out the throw to first, allowing outfielder Nelson Rada to score from third.

The Shuckers tied the game on a missile off the bat of infielder Brock Wilken. His solo shot was his sixth home run against Rocket City this season and second of the series.

Rocket City took command of the game with a four-run inning to take the lead for good. Outfielder Orlando Martinez launched a long single to break the tie before back-to-back RBI singles from outfielder Nelson Rada and infielder David Mershon extended the lead to 5-1 Trash Pandas against Shuckers reliever Kaleb Bowman (L, 5-3). Mershon's hit drove in two runs.

Kerry remained dialed in as he allowed one earned run over 6.2 innings pitched to go along with three hits and eight strikeouts. Kerry has struck out 41 batters across his last four starts.

Kerry left the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh where reliever Jared Southard forced a one-pitch flyout to keep the Shuckers off the board.

Biloxi got back on the board in the eighth as a ball hit by infielder Dylan O'Rae led to a throwing error from Rocket City infielder Matt Coutney which plated a run. Rocket City held on for the victory as stopper Camden Minacci (S, 7) slammed the door with a pair of strikeouts in the ninth.

Trash Pandas pitching allowed just five hits and struck out a combined 10 batters in the 5-2 victory. Flint led the team with a pair of hits as Rocket City took a two games to one lead in the series.

