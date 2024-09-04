Curet Leads Biscuits to Three-Hit Shutout Win Against Chattanooga
September 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Montgomery Biscuits News Release
MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (75-53, 35-24) posted a three-hit shutout in a 6-0 win against the Chattanooga Lookouts (41-86, 21-37) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.
Yoniel Curet led the way with nine strikeouts in six innings of one-hit ball. The club has 17 shutout wins this season. Antonio Menendez, Haden Erbe, and Paul Gervase each contributed an inning.
Matthew Etzel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI. The outfielder has five hits and seven RBI in the last three games.
Tanner Murray added a two-run homer as part of a four-run sixth inning to make it 6-0. Murray made several nice defensive plays, including a bare-handed relay throw on a double play and a diving stop to prevent a single in the sixth inning.
The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while T.J. Sikkema is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.
Images from this story
|
Montgomery Biscuits' Yoniel Curet on the mound
(Matt Austin)
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from September 4, 2024
- Wahoos Gain Ground with 5-1, 10-Inning Win Over Barons - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Smokies Shut Out M-Braves on Wednesday - Mississippi Braves
- Wilken Homers in Second Straight Game, Shuckers Fall to Trash Pandas - Biloxi Shuckers
- Kerry Kills the Compettition - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Curet Leads Biscuits to Three-Hit Shutout Win Against Chattanooga - Montgomery Biscuits
- Game Info: Wednesday, September 4 vs. Tennessee Smokies: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Catcher Ronaldo Flores Added To Active Roster - Rocket City Trash Pandas
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Montgomery Biscuits Stories
- Curet Leads Biscuits to Three-Hit Shutout Win Against Chattanooga
- Williams' Walk-off Grand Slam Lifts Biscuits to 10th Inning Win
- Biscuits Dominate Finale to Take Series against Shuckers
- Taylor Homers, Biscuits Fall to Shuckers 5-1
- Biscuits Rip-off Nine Unanswered in Late Comeback Win Against Shuckers