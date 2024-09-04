Curet Leads Biscuits to Three-Hit Shutout Win Against Chattanooga

September 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits' Yoniel Curet on the mound

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (75-53, 35-24) posted a three-hit shutout in a 6-0 win against the Chattanooga Lookouts (41-86, 21-37) on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Yoniel Curet led the way with nine strikeouts in six innings of one-hit ball. The club has 17 shutout wins this season. Antonio Menendez, Haden Erbe, and Paul Gervase each contributed an inning.

Matthew Etzel went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and four RBI. The outfielder has five hits and seven RBI in the last three games.

Tanner Murray added a two-run homer as part of a four-run sixth inning to make it 6-0. Murray made several nice defensive plays, including a bare-handed relay throw on a double play and a diving stop to prevent a single in the sixth inning.

The third game of the series is on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while T.J. Sikkema is slated to start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

