Smokies Shut Out M-Braves on Wednesday

September 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves continued their final homestand at Trustmark Park on Wednesday night and were shut out by the Tennessee Smokies 5-0. The M-Braves were held to just four hits in the loss. Despite the loss, the M-Braves remain 1.0 game behind Biloxi for the Southern League South Wildcard but drop 5.0 games back of first-place Montgomery.

David Fletcher (L, 3-6) made his 16th start on Wednesday and struck out a season-high five batters but surrendered five runs on six hits over 5.0 innings. The Smokies (40-19, 80-47) hit a pair of solo home runs and tallied three runs in the third inning against the knuckleballer.

The M-Braves (30-29, 61-66) bullpen held Tennessee off the scoreboard over the final four innings. Drew Parrish tossed 2.0 shutout innings, striking out two, and Jonathan Hughes and Patrick Halligan contributed a scoreless frame each.

Tennessee starter Jimmy Endersby (W, 1-1) gave up two hits over 6.0 shutout innings with five strikeouts for the Smokies, not letting a Mississippi batter reach third base.

Game three of the six-game series and final homestand of Mississippi Braves baseball is on Thursday night at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Ian Mejia (7-6, 3.55) starting for Mississippi against a to-be-determined starter for the Smokies. Coverage begins at 6:20 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

Thursday's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. The M-Braves will salute the rich history of blues music during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys.

Free Bounce House Access: Fun Zone Bounce House Access is FREE!

The historic final homestand includes a Mystery Giveaway on Friday, September 6, featuring bobbleheads and other collector's items. Saturday, September 7, is the final Post-Game Fireworks Show, and on Sunday, September 8, the first 1,000 fans will get Mississippi Braves Collectors Coin, commemorating the Farewell Season of Mississippi Braves baseball. Before the final home game, fans can come onto the field and take photos with M-Braves players and coaches. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or calling the box office at 888-BRAVES4 to book their group.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from September 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.