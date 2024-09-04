Catcher Ronaldo Flores Added To Active Roster

September 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, ALABAMA - The Los Angeles Angels have activated catcher Ronaldo Flores to the Rocket City Trash Pandas active roster on Wednesday.

The Trash Pandas roster is now at 28 players.

Flores was assigned to the Rocket City development list from the ACL Angels on July 14.

Should he appear in a game, it would be his first in-game action since July 6 where he went 1-for-3 with a home run on the road against the ACL Giants.

The catcher began the 2024 season with High-A Tri-City where he appeared in 27 games and compiled a .186 average with one home run and 14 RBI. On June 20, Flores was assigned to ACL Angels where he appeared in four games.

Flores spent the entire 2023 season with Single-A Inland Empire where he appeared in 83 games and hit .266 with four home runs and 28 RBI.

The 2024 season is Flores' second season in the Angels organization after being claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants after the 2022 season.

The Maracay, Venezuela native was signed by the Giants in August of 2018 and reached as high as High-A Eugene in 2022.

In 2021, Flores was teammates with Trash Pandas reliever Ivan Armstrong for five days at Single-A San Jose during the catcher's brief time there that season.

Rocket City Trash Pandas Roster Moves - September 4, 2024

C Ronaldo Flores reinstated from the Rocket City Trash Pandas Development List

