Wildcats Will Battle the Remparts in Round 1

March 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







A first-round series was confirmed over the weekend, pitting the Québec Remparts, eighth in the Eastern Conference, against the Moncton Wildcats, who are assured of first place.

Here is the complete schedule for the series, which will be played in a 2-3-2 format:

GAME 1- Friday, March 28, 7pm*, Moncton

GAME 2 - Saturday, March 29, 7pm*, Moncton

GAME 3 - Tuesday, April 1, 7pm, Quebec City

GAME 4 - Wednesday, April 2, 7pm, Quebec City

GAME 5 - Friday, April 4, 7pm, Quebec City (if necessary)

GAME 6 - Monday, April 7, 7pm*, Moncton (if necessary)

GAME 7 - Tuesday, April 8, 7pm*, Moncton (if necessary)

*Atlantic time

Individual game Playoff tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 19, 12pm at the Avenir Centre Box Office and ticketmaster.ca. Call the Wildcats Business Office at (506)382-5555 for 2025 Playoff Packages, including Flex options.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from March 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.