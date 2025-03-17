Team of the Week Named for Week 25

Here are the players whose outstanding performances between March 10 and 16 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

FORWARDS:

Jonathan Fauchon | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-4A, +4

Alex Mercier | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-6G-2A, +8

Ethan Montroy | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-4G-1A, +5

DEFENSEMEN:

Brady Schultz | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-1G-4A, +1

Alex Carr | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-0G-4A, +4

GOALTENDER:

Rudy Guimond | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, .960%, 1.00, 1 SO

