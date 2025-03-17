Team of the Week Named for Week 25
March 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release
Here are the players whose outstanding performances between March 10 and 16 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.
FORWARDS:
Jonathan Fauchon | Rimouski Océanic | 3GP-2G-4A, +4
Alex Mercier | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-6G-2A, +8
Ethan Montroy | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-4G-1A, +5
DEFENSEMEN:
Brady Schultz | Halifax Mooseheads | 3GP-1G-4A, +1
Alex Carr | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 3GP-0G-4A, +4
GOALTENDER:
Rudy Guimond | Moncton Wildcats | 2-0-0-0, .960%, 1.00, 1 SO
