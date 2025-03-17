Alex Mercier Named Vidéotron Player of the Week

March 17, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







The latest Videotron Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Moncton Wildcats winger Alex Mercier. In three games, the 19-year-old from Ste-Foy, Quebec scored six times and added a pair of assists as the league-leading Wildcats went a perfect 3-0 on the week.

On Thursday night in Sydney, Mercier opened the scoring with his 23rd goal of the campaign just over six minutes into the first period. It would stand as the game winning tally as the Cats rode an offensively charged opening frame to a 3-0 triumph over the Cape Breton Eagles.

On Saturday night at home, the puck continued to stay out of the Moncton cage while Mercier was making it a point to fill the visiting net. By the end of the night, the fourth-year veteran had his second hat trick of the season, his first career five-point game in the QMJHL and the Wildcats had its 50th victory of the year, 8-0 over the Saint John Sea Dogs. Mercier skated off with first star honors for the contest.

Back at home on Sunday afternoon, Mercier put the Cats on the board with a first period snipe that erased an early 1-0 Moncton deficit. He then put an exclamation point on his - and his club's - successful week with a third-period goal which closed out the scoring in a 6-2 Wildcats victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. Mercier was named the game second star while the Cats, who have already clinched the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as regular season champions in the 'Q', won their 13th straight.

Mercier has already surpassed personal bests for goals, assists and points in a season, his 62 points in as many games placing him fourth in team scoring. A second-round selection of the Wildcats at the 2021 QMJHL Draft, his +49 rating is good for fourth in the league.

_

2024-2025 Videotron Player of the Week:

Week 25 | Alex Mercier (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 24 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 23 | Maxim Massé (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 22 | Matyas Melovsky (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 21 | Ross Campbell (Charlottetown Islanders)

Week 20 | Sam Oliver (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

Week 19 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 18 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 17 | Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 16 | Kody Dupuis (Shawinigan Cataractes)

Week 15 | Alexis Cournoyer (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 14 | Jérémie Minville (Gatineau Olympiques)

Week 13 | Caleb Desnoyers (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 12 | Noah Reinhart (Val-d'Or Foreurs)

Week 11 | Jonathan Fauchon (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 10 | Justin Carbonneau (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada)

Week 9 | Raphaël Précourt (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 8 | Lucas Beckman (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 7 | Justin Poirier (Baie-Comeau Drakkar)

Week 6 | Jacob Steinman (Moncton Wildcats)

Week 5 | Antonin Verreault (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies)

Week 4 | Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton Eagles)

Week 3 | Emmanuel Vermette (Chicoutimi Saguenéens)

Week 2 | Charles-Edward Gravel (Saint John Sea Dogs)

Week 1 | Vince Elie (Shawinigan Cataractes)

