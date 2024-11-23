Wildcats Sink Drakkar, Taking 2 of 3 in Quebec

November 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Wildcats completed a three-game Quebec trip on Saturday topping the Drakkar 5-3 at the Alcoa Centre in Baie-Comeau.

Wildcat import Juraj Pekarcik led the way with two goals (6th & 7th) and an assist. Julius Sumpf continued his hot hand with his 14th goal, and sixth in three games. Markus Vidicek added his 13th and Vincent Collard potted his 7th, and the game winner, to make it 4-3. Caleb Desnoyers also added two assists.

The Cats also defeated Quebec 7-4 Wednesday night before losing in Chicoutimi 6-3. Overall, Moncton improves to 18-4-2 on the season.

The Cats return to the Avenir Centre next weekend, hosting the Gatineau Olympiques for 'Cats Fight Cancer' Saturday night at 7pm and the Cape Breton Eagles Sunday at 3pm.

