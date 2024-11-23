Eagles Finish Weekend Home Stand with Visit from Cataractes

November 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to build a winning streak as they welcome the Shawinigan Cataractes to Centre 200 tonight. It's the only visit the Cataractes will make to the Nest this season.

Both clubs are coming off victories over Halifax. The Eagles received contributions from all corners last night, with six players posting multi-point nights. Affiliate player Jacob Hartlin made a big splash by scoring his first two goals, while Cole Burbidge added three assists. It was also a special night for Eagles captain Jacob Newcombe. The Eagles forward, who returned to the Eagles lineup in January of 2024 on Hockey Fights Cancer night, scored a goal last night wearing the purple Hockey Fights Cancer jersey for the 2024-25 version of the game.

As a non-Maritime team, the Eagles only play the Cataractes twice- but they may feel like a familiar opponent as the first meeting between the two sides was just six days ago in Shawinigan. It was a game effort for an Eagles team playing their third game in three days, as former Sea Dog Vince Elie was the overtime hero for Shawinigan in a 3-2 victory. This time, it's the Cataractes at the end of their long road trip- although they arrived in Sydney in time to watch last night's Eagles/Mooseheads game.

The Eagles will look to contain Calgary Flames first round draft pick Matvei Gridin, who is having an electrifying rookie QMJHL season- having notched 15 points in his last ten games. (He's getting plenty of help in recent outings from another 18 year old, Felix Lacerte, who has 17 points in 12 games.)

It may very well be a special night for Dominion native Owen Bresson, who recently signed with the Shawinigan Cataractes from the BCHL. Bresson made his first appearance on a QMJHL scoresheet as the backup in the first Eagles/Catarctes game, and made his on ice debut stopping 28 of 31 shots in Wednesday morning's game against Charlottetown.

PLUS! Dont forget to join us for a special sit-down Q&A with Eagles owner Irwin Simon at 5:30 in the Blue Lobster Lounge.

Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game!

BUY TICKETS: https://shorturl.at/YzK11

50/50: https://rafflebox.ca/raffle/cbeagles

Venue: Centre 200, Sydney, NS

Puck drop: 7 PM AST

Web coverage: https://watch.chl.ca

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31215/

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.