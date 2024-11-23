Islanders Split Weekend Series vs. Sea Dogs

November 23, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up their back-to-back series against the Saint John Sea Dogs on Saturday night with a hard-fought 2-0 loss at TD Station.

Despite the result, the Islanders displayed strong defensive play and stellar goaltending for the 2nd consecutive game, building on their dominant 6-2 victory on Friday night.

The rematch was a complete contrast to Friday's offensive showcase. Both teams tightened up defensively, with physicality and discipline defining much of the night.

Charlottetown came out strong, maintaining the energy and physical presence that has become a hallmark of their play.

Early on, Matt Butler broke free for a quality chance, only to be denied by Sea Dogs' netminder Charles-Edward Gravel, who had an outstanding night. At the other end, Islanders goalie Nicolas Ruccia stood tall, matching Gravel save for save and keeping the game scoreless through the opening frame.

By the end of the 1st period, the Islanders edged the Sea Dogs 7-6 in shots and looked poised to carry momentum into the 2nd. However, the game remained a defensive stalemate until midway through the second period when Olivier Duhamel gave Saint John the lead with a solo effort.

Despite the setback, Ruccia continued to shine, making timely saves to keep Charlottetown within striking distance.

The Islanders' powerplay, so effective on Friday night, struggled to find its rhythm in this game. Four opportunities came and went without the Isles managing to solve Gravel, whose 29-save shutout performance proved to be the difference-maker. Even as Charlottetown threw everything they had at the Sea Dogs in the 3rd period, outshooting their opponents 29-22 on the night, the puck simply wouldn't go in.

Ruccia, stepping in after Donald Hickey's back-to-back wins earlier in the week, delivered a strong performance of his own. Stopping 21 of 22 shots and continuing the Islanders' trend of stellar goaltending. Over the two games in Saint John, the Isles allowed just three goals, a testament to their commitment on the defensive end.

The Islanders now sit at 5-5-0-0 in their last 10 games and will use this experience to prepare for another challenging road trip to Quebec next weekend. Though Saturday's loss stings, the team can take plenty of positives from a weekend where their effort and resilience were on full display.

