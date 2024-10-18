Wildcats' Run Continues with 6th Straight Win

October 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats offense continued its torrid pace Friday night, dumping the Chicoutimi Sagueneens 7-1 before 3,800 fans at Avenir Centre.

The Cats have reeled off six straight victories and have scored a staggering 38 goals, propelling the club to a strong 8-1-1 record in the Maritime Division after 10 games.

Defenseman Etienne Morin was instrumental, setting up four goals. Yoan Loshing scored twice (7th, 8th) giving him five in two games, Markus Vidicek added a pair of powerplay goals (6th, 7th), Alex Mercier scored his 6th and along with two assists, Vincent Collard (4th) and Preston Lounsbury (5th) rounded out the scoring.

Moncton's powerplay has been equally impressive with seven goals in the last two contests. The Wildcats outshot Chicoutimi 41-24.

Jacob Steinman posted the 'W' for the Cats with 23 saves.

Moncton heads to Cape Breton for a Sunday matchup against the Eagles - the first meeting of season. Game time is 3pm from Centre 200. Join Marty Kingston with all the action on Inspire 105.1 FM on the Cats Radio network and on CHL TV.

The Wildcats return to home ice on Saturday, November 2 when they host Val-d'Or on Atlantic Kitchen Party Night.

Article by Marty Kingston

