Vengeful Cats Host Sags in a Friday Playoff Rematch

October 18, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Coming off a wild win over the Sea Dogs, the CHL's #1-ranked WIldcats will look for revenge - and a 6th win in a row - in a rematch of last year's playoffs. The Chicoutimi Sagueneens upset the Cats in 4 straight last season but things are very different in WildTown now. The Cats have put up 31 goals in their last 5 wins and carry that momentum into Friday night at the Avenir Centre.

Chicoutimi sit 7th in the Eastern Conference with a 4-2-2-2 record and come in with 4 straight losses - 3 in extra time. The Sags are led by red hot Emmanuel Vermette who has 17 points, including 10 goals in his first 10 games.

