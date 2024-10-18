Ticket Packages for 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski Sell Out

TORONTO, ON - The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), alongside the Rimouski Océanic and the 2025 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee, is proud to announce that full tournament packages for the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski, Québec, have completely sold out after initially going on sale on September 23. With the full inventory of nine-game ticket packages sold in a little less than three weeks, the 2025 Memorial Cup marks the fastest sellout for the CHL's championship event since the 2014 Memorial Cup in London, Ont.

Fans interested in procuring potential single-game tickets for the 2025 Memorial Cup can register online to be a part of a waiting list should more tickets be released at a later time.

The sellout for the 2025 Memorial Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Rimouski next spring from May 22 to June 1, 2025, comes in advance of this Saturday's home opener for the host Rimouski Océanic. Having started the season on a nine-game road trip, the Océanic are set to return to the Colisée Financière Sun Life for the first time during their 2024-25 campaign and unveil to their fans the renovations they've made to the facility ahead of the 2025 Memorial Cup.

As part of their legacy plan for hosting the CHL's championship event, the Rimouski Océanic have made a number of upgrades to their arena, including a brand-new scoreboard, the installation of flex boards, the addition of new corporate suites, and the placement of player benches on the same side of the rink.

This Saturday at 4 p.m. ET, fans across the CHL will be able to see these renovations and more on CHL TV as the No.4-ranked Rimouski Océanic welcome the Val-d'Or Foreurs to Rimouski for the CHL Game of the Week. The CHL Game of the Week is available to fans worldwide every week throughout the 2024-25 season as a 'freeview' on CHL TV.

"The enthusiasm and passion of the fans in Rimouski for the 2025 Memorial Cup has been incredible and it speaks to the significance of this tournament," said Dan MacKenzie, President of the CHL. "Hosting a major event like the Memorial Cup can often serve as a powerful catalyst for the development of infrastructure and social legacies that help position host communities for sustainable long-term success, and the 2025 Memorial Cup will be no different for both the City of Rimouski and the Océanic. We look forward to seeing the new renovations to the arena this weekend for the home opener and we can't wait to welcome fans from all parts of the world to the Colisée Financière Sun Life for what promises to be an incredible Memorial Cup in the province of Québec next spring."

"We are honored to provide the people of Rimouski with a state-of-the-art arena that they deserve," added Jean-Philippe Bérubé, the Administrative Director of the Rimouski Océanic. "Whether it's the new scoreboard, the flex boards, or the new corporate boxes - all these additions not only make our legendary Colisée Financière Sun Life a premier venue in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League but one in the Canadian Hockey League as well."

"During our launch week in September, we felt the excitement in the city and the Bas-Saint-Laurent region," stated Sébastien Noël, General Manager of the 2025 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee. "We see it again now with tickets selling out quickly. The return of the Memorial Cup to the province of Québec after 10 years is a highly-anticipated event, and we are privileged to host it in our home of Rimouski. Our Land of Champions will be fully prepared to welcome the entire country for the biggest sporting event in Canada in 2025."

In addition to the on-ice action, fans attending the 2025 Memorial Cup in Rimouski will be able to enjoy many off-ice festivities that will be taking place throughout the tournament, including daily watch parties at the Land of Champions HQ, which will be the place for fans without a ticket to come to watch the live broadcast of every game of the 2025 Memorial Cup. Moreover, for those looking to be part of this once-in-a-lifetime event, the 2025 Memorial Cup Host Organizing Committee is looking for volunteers and encouraging those interested to register to become one through this online form.

Serving as the CHL's championship event, the Memorial Cup is a four-team round-robin tournament played among the champions of the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), along with a host team. The 105th edition of the Memorial Cup is scheduled to take place from May 22 to June 1, 2025, in Rimouski, and it will mark the return of the Memorial Cup to the province of Québec for the first time in 10 years. As hosts, the Rimouski Océanic will be one of four teams to participate in it alongside the champion from each of the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL Championship Series.

Since being awarded for the first time 105 years ago, the Memorial Cup has developed a rich tradition that has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America - becoming one of the most coveted trophies in the sport. Originally known as the OHA Memorial Cup and donated by the Ontario Hockey Association (OHA) in March 1919, this trophy was created in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War. It was later rededicated in 2010 to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel.

