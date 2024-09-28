Wildcats Kick off Opening Weekend against the Titan

September 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







September 28th is our first home game of the regular season - and it's not a game to miss. Moncton is taking on The Acadie Bathurst Titan at 7pm. The next day (September 29th), the Cats take on the Moose at 3pm during our Truth & Reconciliation game.

Buy tickets for Saturday: Ticketmaster.ca

Buy tickets for Sunday: Ticketmaster.ca

Our 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 jackpot guarantee.

The Party in the Oval starts at 4pm.

The Avenir Centre doors open at 5:30pm.

THINGS TO KNOW FOR SATURDAY

HOME OPENER EVENTS:

The fun starts against the Titan on Saturday night, September 28, with:

4PM Party on the Oval with Wild Willie, bouncy castles & face-painting by Par-T-Perfect

Live music on stage with The Mainlanders

6PM outdoor Geomatrix Fire Show - 25 minutes of fire!

Wildcats 'JGS' wristbands for 2,500 fans

DJ Psycadelix & Lynden Steeves on the Wildcats organ

DURING THE GAME:

The 50/50 raffle has a $25,000 Jackpot guarantee. Don't forget to buy your raffle tickets online now or at the game. We accept cash, debit, Visa or Mastercard at the arena.

Access your season seats or flex tickets through your Ticketmaster Wildcats Account Manager.

Check out the poster station in the Avenir Centre lobby - kids can make their own signs for the game!

The Item of the Game is the Bardown Art Attack Hoodie - get 20% off!

The Jersey Raffle is for #18 DESNOYERS.

Caleb Desnoyers will be signing autographs post-game, in the Avenir Centre lobby.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.