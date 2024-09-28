Moncton Wildcats Pull Away Late to Defeat Charlottetown Islanders 6-3

September 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders fought hard but fell 6-3 to the Moncton Wildcats in a penalty-filled and physical rivalry game.

The Islanders struck first late in the opening period when Alexis Michaud scored on the powerplay at 18:57. Goalie Donald Hickey was sharp early, keeping the Isles in front with some key saves. A timely goal for Moncton scored with just :04 seconds left in the period tied the game up.

Moncton took the lead in the 2nd on a breakaway from Markus Vidicek. The Isles quickly responded with Spencer Caines netting a powerplay goal to tie things back up.

However, Moncton dominated the rest of the period, scoring three times in the final minutes to take a commanding 5-2 lead after 40 minutes.

The third period saw plenty of penalties and physical play. Simon Hughes scored late to make it 5-3, keeping the Islanders in it.

Moncton sealed the game with an empty-net goal just over a minute later.

Hickey made 34 saves for Charlottetown, but Moncton's offence proved too much.

"I thought Donald was really good. I didn't think we did a very good job in front of him. Heavy shot volume for him tonight but first game at this level and I thought he sported himself very well," Head Coach & GM Jim Hulton

"I think we were a lot quicker and the ice was better today so the passing and the tempo was a little bit better. We know going in to the season our powerplay has to be a weapon for us and it was tonight. It's a great sign moving forward."

"We just got to get better every day. We don't look too far ahead, not too high, not too low. We've had lots of teams that have started great and finished poorly and opposite so it's just a matter of getting ready for Friday's game against Saint John."

The Islanders play next at the Eastlink Centre against the Saint John Sea Dogs at 7:00 p.m.. You can get tickets here!

