Mooseheads Spoil Party for the Eagles on Home Opening Night

September 28, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The visiting Halifax Mooseheads rallied from down 2-0 to defeat the Cape Breton Eagles 5-2 on home opening night for the Eagles in Sydney on Friday. Five different goal scorers including three power play markers, along with a three point night from Jack Martin, helped pace Halifax to the victory.

- Lucas Romeo & Callum Aucoin scored for the Eagles, while Xavier Daigle collected two assists.

- Jacob Hartlin was recalled for the game and made his QMJHL debut for the Eagles. The 2008 born forward was drafted in the sixth round by the Eagles in June.

- Jakob Milota made his return to the Eagles lineup in goal after appearing at Nashville Predators training camp, stopping 17 of 22 shots. Halifax's Mathis Rousseau picked up the win, stopping 24 of 26 shots.

- Despite starting the season 0-3, the Eagles have scored first in all three games.

The Eagles got the start they wanted at home in front of a crowd of 4278, with Lucas Romeo ripping the opening goal by Rousseau at the 4:31 mark. Callum Aucoin added to the lead just 34 seconds later. The Eagles registered the first eight shots of the game.

Cade Moser cashed in on the first shot of the night for the Mooseheads. The Eagles then had a chance to again pad the lead with a penalty to Patrick McNab, but a successful penalty kill seemed to give the Mooseheads the momentum.

Three consecutive power play goals swung the game in Halifax's favour. Before the end of the opening period, a shot by Lou Lévesque was directed by Milota to knot the score at two. Antoine Fontaine put Halifax ahead in the middle stanza, and a shot from Shawn Carrier at the hash marks put Halifax in front 4-2.

After the Eagles held the Mooseheads to 13 shots in the opening two periods, the shots were 9-5 for Halifax in the final frame. Martin found the back of the net, putting the puck over Milota before the four minute mark. The third period was played at a brisk pace, with no whistles in the final 6:40.

The Eagles are next in action on Sunday afternoon as the Eagles host the Saint John Sea Dogs, featuring Sydney native Darien Reynolds along with NHL draftees Eriks Mateiko (Washington), Tyler Peddle (Columbus), and Matteo Mann (Philadelphia).

Puck drop is at 3 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/psFCW They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Jack Martin (Halifax) 1 goals, 2 assists

2. Xavier Daigle (Cape Breton) 2 assists

3. Shawn Carrier (Halifax) 1 goal, 1 assist

Scratches For Cape Breton: Tomas Lavoie (NHL injury), Cam Squires (injury), Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle (injury), Carson Griffin (illness)

Scratches For Halifax: Carlos Händel (injury), Jan Sprynar (injury), Jake Todd (injury) Justin Breton

Final Shots On Goal: 26-22 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/6

Halifax Power Play: 3/5

