Wildcats Ground Volts in Battle of Conference Leaders
February 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats outdueled the Drummondville Voltigeurs 4-1 Friday night at the Avenir Centre before 5,700 fans in a meeting of the QMJHL's Conference leaders.
After a scoreless first period, the Cats rifled in three second period goals - Preston Lounsbury (13th), Vince Collard (22nd) and a powerplay marker from Markus Vidicek, his 33rd, to extend his goal-scoring streak to a league-leading seven games.
The Volts got a late third period powerplay but Dyllan Gill found the empty net with a shorthanded goal, scoring his 5th of the season. Etienne Morin also chipped in with a pair of assists.
Goaltender Rudy Guimond was rock-solid with a 42 save performance to improve his undefeated record to 12-0 for the Wildcats. Moncton directed 37 shots at Drummondville's Riley Mercer.
Three Stars:
#20 PRESTON LOUNSBURY (1G)
#14 DYLLAN GILL (1G,1A)
#6 MARKUS VIDICEK (1G,1A)
The Cats move to 44-9-2-0 after 55 games and play host to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Saturday night at the Avenir Centre at 7pm. The Armada topped the Charlottetown Islanders 3-1 in Charlottetown Saturday night.
Follow your Wildcats on Cats Radio, INSPIRE 105.1 FM Moncton with Broadcaster Marty Kingston.
Article by Marty Kingston
