Shorthanded Islanders Push Armada to the Limit in Tough Loss

February 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Charlottetown Islanders gave everything they had on Wednesday night at the Eastlink Centre but came up short in a 3-1 loss to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Missing key players Ross Campbell, Matt Butler, and Marcus Kearsey due to injury, the Isles battled adversity all game long, outshooting and outplaying the hottest team in the QMJHL but unable to come away with the win.

1st Period: A Physical Start and a Costly Penalty

The game started at a blistering pace with few stoppages in play. The Isles got the first powerplay of the night when Olivier Lemieux was called for boarding Ethan Montroy. Despite some good looks, they couldn't capitalize.

Blainville's powerplay, however, wasted no time making an impact. After a goalie interference call on Simon Hughes, the Armada struck first when Mateo Nobert buried a goal off a setup from NHL draft prospect Justin Carbonneau.

The Islanders put up a strong effort despite missing top scorers, heading into the intermission down 1-0, while outshooting the Armada 9-6.

2nd Period: Islanders Push Back

The Islanders came out strong in the 2nd period, proving they could go toe-to-toe with the Armada despite their shorthanded lineup. The momentum seemed to be shifting in Charlottetown's favour, but frustration grew as they couldn't seem to beat goaltender Felix Hamel.

Midway through the period, the Isles finally got on the board. Zachary Plamondon fired a shot that snuck through traffic, and Kyle Powers pounced on the loose puck to tie the game 1-1 with 4:47 remaining in the frame.

However, not too long after, the Armada regained the lead when Xavier Villeneuve's point shot found its way through a screen. Putting Blainville ahead 2-1 heading into the final frame.

3rd Period: Pressure, Controversy, and a Tough Break

The Isles came out flying in the 3rd, throwing everything they had at Armada goaltender Felix Hamel.

Pavel Simek was robbed on the doorstep early, and as the Islanders continued to dominate play, the referees blew a whistle at a crucial moment. Stopping play while the Isles were in a prime scoring position-leaving the crowd confused.

Despite relentless pressure and a massive shot advantage (28-17 by the end of the game), the Isles couldn't solve Hamel again.

With just over two minutes remaining, Nobert struck again for the Armada, scoring on an odd-man rush with Blainville's 1st shot of the period to seal the 3-1 win.

Looking Ahead

The Islanders will quickly shift their focus to tomorrow night's game against Drummondville at the Eastlink Centre. With a packed house expected, the Isles will look to bounce back and turn their strong play into a victory.

Despite the result, Charlottetown proved once again that they can compete with the league's best-even while shorthanded. The effort was there, and if they can bring the same intensity tomorrow, they'll have a great chance to get back in the win column.

