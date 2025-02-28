Moose Stunned by Titan Comeback in 4-3 OT Loss

February 28, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Mooseheads were left searching for answers after a third period collapse in Acadie-Bathurst on Friday night that saw the Titan score twice in the final 22 seconds of regulation to force overtime, before Emile Perron netted the overtime winner to stun Halifax 4-3.

The Herd carried a 3-nothing advantage into the third stanza after two goals from Callum Aucoin and the 16th of the season from overage forward Braeden MacPhee.

Rookie goalie Nick Cirka stopped the first 30 shots he faced before the Titan broke his shutout bid midway through the final period of regulation on a Tyson Goguen tally. Goguen, the St. Foy, QC native struck again at 19:38 for his second of the game with the Bathurst net empty at the other end of the ice. It looked like time would expire on the comeback but a last ditch effort from the soon-to-be-relocated-squad resulted in a miraculous tying goal by Colby Huggan with less than three seconds showing on the score clock, leaving the Moose a tad shellshocked.

As we have seen throughout the season, puck possession in overtime continued to be a major issue for the Mooseheads who could only watch as Perron handed them their eighth loss in nine overtime chances and pushed the overall Halifax losing streak to seven games. On the bright side, the Moose (43 points) picked up an important point in the race to squeak into the playoffs and moved three ahead of idle Saint John (40), while Gatineau (40) was underway against Val d'Or.

The Mooseheads are finished for the remainder of the weekend and will begin preparations for an important home-and-home battle with the Sea Dogs next week when the teams clash at TD Station on Friday and again in Halifax at Scotiabank Centre next Saturday at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca

