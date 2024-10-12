Wildcats Bury Phoenix 9-3 at Avenir Centre

October 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The 2# CHL-ranked Wildcats made it three straight wins Saturday night at the Avenir Centre, taking down the Sherbrooke Phoenix 9-3 before 3,800 fans.

Moncton certainly made the most of their chances, scoring all 9 goals on just 25 shots. First Star Gabe Smith paced the attack with two goals (3rd, 4th) and added one assist, Alex Mercier also chipped in with two goals, giving him five on the season, Vincent Collard scored his 2nd and added three assists, with others tallies to Etienne Morin (3rd), 1st of the season for Simon Mullen and Julius Sumpf netting his 3rd.

The Cats powerplay also connected for three goals. Jacob Steinman recorded the win with a solid 35-save outing. The Wildcats surge to a 5-1-1-0 record and move into a busy 4-game week starting with Thanksgiving Monday encounter with the Charlottetown Islanders at 2pm at Avenir Centre.

ALSO THIS WEEK - The Cats host the division-rival Sea Dogs Thursday night at 7pm and a big rematch from last year's first round playoff meeting, Chicoutimi roll into Wild Town Friday night. The Cats then meet the Eagles in Cape Breton for the first time next Sunday at 2pm.

Catch all the action on CHL TV and on the Cats Radio Network - Inspire FM 105.1 Moncton, 107.3 Sussex, 107.7 Bouctouche and 99.1 Amherst, NS.

