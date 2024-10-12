Eagles Look for Perfect Road Trip in Val-D'Or

October 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







The Cape Breton Eagles are looking to post a 3-0 record road trip in their first Québec road trip of the season as they visit the Val-d'Or Foreurs late this afternoon.

After posting a 6-4 in Gatineau on Wednesday, the Eagles came through with a 3-2 shootout victory in Rouyn-Noranda on Friday. The power play scored for the second consecutive game, and captain Jacob Newcombe followed up his four-assist game on Wednesday by scoring the shootout winner.

The Eagles face a Val-d'Or club who finished last in the QMJHL last season and is looking to take a step forward to respectability. Former first round pick Nathan Baril has helped pace the attack thus far with four goals in seven games, The future rests with three 2024 first round picks- forward Benjamin Olivier along with defensmen Jacob Gouchie & Benjamin Cossette Ayotte, the latter whom was recently named to Team Canada White at the World Under 17 Hockey Challenge.

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Centre Agnico Eagle, Val-d'Or, Quebec

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

Web coverage: https://shorturl.at/Epdus

Radio Coverage: 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

Twitter: @cbehockey

Live stats: https://chl.ca/lhjmq-eagles/gamecentre/31686/

CAPE BRETON VAL-D'OR

2-5-0-1 RECORD 2-4-1-0

17GF/31GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 18GF/32GA

2-0-0-0 LAST YEAR'S SEASON SERIES 0-2-0-0

Friday, Cape Breton 3 @ Rouyn-Noranda 2 (SO) LAST GAME RESULT Friday, Drummondville 2 @ Val-d'Or 0

Tomas Lavoie (7 points in 5 games) LEADING SCORER Nathan Baril (5 goals in 7 games)

18th, 10% POWER PLAY 11th, 20.7%

15th, 66.7% PENALTY KILL 18th, 61.5%

Angelo Fullerton, Brayden Schmitt INJURY REPORT N/A

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.