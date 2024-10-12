Eagles Complete Perfect Road Trip by Doubling Foreurs

October 12, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







NOTES FROM THE GAME

- The Eagles broke open a 4-4 tie in the third with four goals to defeat the Val-d'Or Foreurs 8-4. With the victory, the Eagles posted a perfect 3-0 record during their Quebec road trip.

- Both teams rallied from two goal deficits, with the Eagles coming back from down 2-0 and Val-d'Or rallying to tie it after being down 4-2.

- Cole Burbidge lead the Eagle attack with a career night, scoring three goals & adding two assists. Tomas Lavoie added four assists, while Lucas Romeo, Joseph Henneberry, Jacob Newcombe, and Noah Reinhart also registered two point nights. Callum Aucoin's goal in the third period was the game winner.

- Reinhart's goal was his first as an Eagle, while Rory Pilling & Alexis Toussaint assisted on the eighth Eagles goal (scored by Luke Patterson) for their first career points.

- Jakob Milota stopped 27 of 31 shots in the win, while Émile Beaunoyer allowed eight goals on 33 shots in the loss.

The Eagles didn't get the start they were looking for- Émile Ricard took a penalty in the opening minute and a heavy power play shot from Nathan Drapeau put the home team up 1-0. The lead doubled when Samuel Fiala cashed in on his own rebound in front of the goal.

There was a strong response from the Eagles though as they'd take the lead by period's end. It was tied before the halfway mark of the first period as Burbidge notched a pair of power play markers. First he tipped a Henneberry shot by Beaunoyer, and tied the game collecting his own rebound.

The Eagles pulled ahead before period's end when Romeo tipped a Burbidge shot. The Eagles then killed a penalty to Patterson- the first successful penalty kill of the game- to hold the lead heading into the second period.

Reinhart's shot into the top corner pushed the Eagle lead to 4-2 past the five minute mark of the second stanza. But the Foreurs tied the game before period's end. Axil Durcoher scored on his own top corner shot, and the score was knotted at four after Donovan Arsenault kept the puck in while playing the point and put it the puck on net and by Milota.

The third period belonged to the Eagles. Aucoin's goal came at the top of the right faceoff circle at the 8:22 mark. Val-d'Or had a big opportunity to even the score but instead the Eagle lead increased when Burbidge converted on a short handed breakaway. The special teams success continued on a later power play as Newcombe found the back of the net, and Patterson's goal in the final minute put an exclamation point on the score line.

The Eagles are next in action a week from tonight in Halifax against the Mooseheads! Puck drop is at 7 PM_. The game is available for purchase on https://watch.chl.ca/qmjhl_chl and you can also hear all the action on 1270 AM CJCB or online at www.cjcbradio.com

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Cole Burbidge (Cape Breton) 3 goals, 2 assists

2. Tomas Lavoie (Cape Breton) 4 assists

3. Alix Durocher (Val-d'Or) 1 goal, 13/20 faceoffs

Scratches For Cape Breton: Angelo Fullerton (injury), Brayden Schmitt (injury), Noah Larochelle, Carson Griffn, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Val-d'Or : Alexandre Guy (injury), Hemrick Carbonneau, Nathaniel Harvey

Final Shots On Goal: 33-32 in favour of Cape Breton

Cape Breton Power Play: 3/4

Val-d'Or Power Play: 1/3

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.