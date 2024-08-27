Wildcats Acquire 2 Players as Main Camp Begins
August 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release
The Moncton Wildcats made a pair of transactions over the past weekend, acquiring forward Pier-Etienne Cloutier from the Remparts and the rights to defender Aiden Diamond, who attended the Cats Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia .
