Wildcats Acquire 2 Players as Main Camp Begins

August 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Moncton Wildcats made a pair of transactions over the past weekend, acquiring forward Pier-Etienne Cloutier from the Remparts and the rights to defender Aiden Diamond, who attended the Cats Training Camp, presented by Moncton Kia .

