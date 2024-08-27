Mooseheads Roster Trimmed to 26

August 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads started GoodLife Fitness Training Camp with a 51-player roster and are now down to just 26 following another round of cuts on Tuesday morning. Goalies Sam Madgett (10th round pick, 2023) and Olivier St-Onge (8th round pick, 2023) were reassigned by General Manager Cam Russell. Meantime goalie Nick Cirka (7th round pick, 2024) and defenceman Justin Chiras (free agent invite) have both left camp.

Halifax has 15 forwards, nine defencemen and two goalies remaining on the roster as the opening night lineup is getting closer to formation.

Practices continue this week at camp for the Herd before the team breaks for the Labour Day long weekend. The next preseason game for Halifax is a road contest against the Moncton Wildcats on Friday, September 6th in Springhill, NS. The Mooseheads will host Cape Breton in the final preseason home game at RBC Centre on Friday, September 13th. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca. The game will also be streamed live on the Official Halifax Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

