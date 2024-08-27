Eagles Name Olivier Bélanger Club Head Scout

August 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Cape Breton Eagles News Release







On Tuesday, Eagles general manager Sylvain Couturier announced current Quebec scout Olivier Bélanger has been named the club's director of scouting & hockey operations.

Belanger, has been an amateur scout with the Eagles since the 2019-20 season and also serves as Assistant General Manager for Longueuil Collège-Français in the QJHL.

Earlier this month, former director of scouting & hockey operations, Patrick Leblond was named to the scouting staff of the Vancouver Canucks and announced his departure from the team after working with the scouting team in parts of seasons since 2012-2013.

"It was the logical choice, he has been here for six years and knows the game very well," said Couturier. "He played at a high level and he is the kind of guy that is committed to us.

Bélanger played four seasons in the QJAAAHL for Longueuil Collège-Français from 2005-06 through 2008-09. Then playing for Meudon, Val Vanoise, St-Césaire Sleeman, Marieville Plaza, Saint-Léonard-d'Aston BigFoot, Plessisville Métal Pless& St-Hubert Mustangs.

"Having 80 per cent of the draft (prospects) coming from the Quebec territory, it is a no brainer to have him be at the head of our scouting department."

The Cape Breton Eagles would like to congratulate Olivier on his promotion and wish him the best of luck in his new role.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.