Wild Things Walk off in Homestead Finale

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things clawed their way to a win over the Schaumburg Boomers 6-5 after a rough first inning for Washington. This win extends the Wild Things' series win streak to seven. Wagner Lagrange's walk-off double was the winner after Jared Mang's two-run blast tied the game in the ninth.

Washington starting pitcher Daren Osby gave up three runs in the first on two home runs by Schaumburg. A run from Alex Alvarez in the third on a sac fly by Mang and a home run from Andrew Czech in the fourth brought the Wild Things to within a run, but the Boomers maintained the lead with a run in the sixth. Scotty Dubrule brought in Nick Ward for a run in the seventh to make it a one-run game again, but the Boomers responded in the eighth to send the lead to two runs again.

In the bottom of the ninth, after Ward walked to make it to first, Mang hit a two-run home run to tie the game. Dubrule made it to first on a single, and Wagner Lagrange sent him home on a walk-off RBI double to win the game.

Lukas Young got the win for the Wild Things. He pitched for 1.2 innings, allowed no hits, walked one and struck out three. He improves to 3-1 for the season.

Osby pitched the first six innings for Washington. He allowed five hits, four runs, hit three batters and struck out four. Christian James relieved Osby and pitched for 1.1 innings. He allowed three hits, one run and walked one.

The Wild Things begin a six-game road trip on Tuesday with series against the Joliet Slammers and Schaumburg Boomers. Their next home game is June 21 against the Lake Erie Crushers. Tickets can be found at wildthingstickets.com.

