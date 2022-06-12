Grizzlies Swept in Evansville

Evansville, IN - The Gateway Grizzlies lost to the Evansville Otters again on Sunday at Bosse Field, this time by a 5-1 score with all of the runs coming with two outs, dropping all three games in the weekend series.

Evansville scored first for the first time on the weekend on a two-out RBI single by Miles Gordon off Brendan Feldmann to make it 1-0 in the bottom of the third inning. The Grizzlies ace would allow just the lone run on three hits over five innings, striking out seven to keep his team in the game. Gateway would get the score even in the top of the fifth, as Peter Zimmermann came up with the bases loaded and drew a walk to knot the score up at 1-1.

But with two outs in the sixth, things turned sour again for the Grizzlies, as Steven Sensley came up with runners on the corners and dumped the go-ahead RBI single into left field to make it 2-1, with a wild pitch by Carson Cupo (0-2) making the score 3-1 after six innings.

Gateway's offense was unable to muster any late rallies, and Sensley clubbed a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning for the final 5-1 margin, also with two outs, as the Grizzlies fell under the .500 mark for the first time this season.

The Grizzlies will look to right their ship when they return home on Tuesday, June 14, against the Florence Y'Alls at GCS Credit Union Ballpark, kicking off a nine-game home stand in Sauget. First pitch of the series is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday evening.

