Otters Sweep Grizzlies with a Complete Team Effort

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters completed another home sweep Sunday, this time over the Gateway Grizzlies in a 5-1 victory that saw a complete team effort from the Otters.

Evansville's Austin Gossmann took the hill Sunday for the Otters, starting the game with four scoreless innings despite working around four walks.

Evansville got the first run of the game as Miles Gordon singled home Justin Felix in the fourth inning.

Finally, Gateway made the most of an opportunity against Gossmann, scoring their only run on a bases-loaded walk to Peter Zimmermann in the top of the fifth, tying the game at 1-1.

Evansville regained their lead in the sixth, scoring the winning run on an RBI single from Steven Sensley. One at-bat later, Evansville doubled their lead as J.R. Davis scored on a wild pitch, giving the Otters a 3-1 advantage.

Evansville added insurance in the eighth, scoring two more runs on a home run from Sensley.

Yet again, the Otters relied on the bullpen to carry them through the final innings - as Samson Abernathy, Jake Polancic and Joe Riley gave up just one hit in four innings of combined relief.

The Otters' pitching staff stranded the bases-loaded full of Grizzlies on a few occasions as well.

Abernathy earned his second win in as many days, advancing to 2-1 on the season. Carson Cupo received the loss, his second of the year.

Offensively, Elijah MacNamee and Steven Sensley finished with multi-hit games.

With the win, Evansville completes the sweep, their third of the season. The Otters are 10-2 in their first four Western Division series.

Up next, Evansville heads north for a two-game mini-series with Schaumburg with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, the team returns home on Friday for a weekend series with Lake Erie.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

