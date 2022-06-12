Otters Back Bullpen in Win Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After defeating the Gateway Grizzlies 6-3 Saturday night, the Evansville Otters have now won four straight series.

In a bullpen effort for the Otters, Jacob Bowles started the game for Evansville and Gateway took advantage early. Back-to-back base hits to set up back-to-back RBIs for the Grizzlies, who took a 3-0 lead in the first.

Evansville bounced back in the second, scoring their first run on an error from Abdial Diaz. One batter later, the Otters grabbed another run from a fielder's choice groundout from Andy Armstrong.

In the third, Evansville tied the game with an RBI single from Jeffery Baez.

The 3-3 tie held firm through two full innings before Zach Biermann put the game away in the sixth with a three-run home run to right.

Tyler Spring, Jake Polancic and Logan Sawyer put together a strong final three innings, allowing a combined one hit.

Jacob Bowles got the win, his second of the season. J.P. Williams fell to 2-2 with the loss. Sawyer picked up his league-leading ninth save in relief.

With the win, Evansville moves to 9-2 in West Divison play. With Washington's loss, Evansville ends the night in a tie for first place.

The two sides conclude the three-game set Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m., gates opening at 4:00 p.m.

