Wild Things Take Game 1 of DH Behind Pitching, Three Homers

August 3, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





FLORENCE, Ky (August 3) - A pitchers' duel for the better part of the contest ended in a 7-1 victory for Washington Saturday in game one of the day-night doubleheader against the Freedom. A strong start from Nick Wegmann allowed him to earn his fifth win of the season, and three homers were the story for the hitters.

Florence scored the game's first run in the bottom of the fifth when Kenny Meimerstorf, with two away, singled home a run. The next seven belonged to Washington on homers by Shaine Hughes, a two-run shot in the sixth, Hector Roa, a three-run homer to give him the league lead in the category, in the eighth, and Cameron Baranek, his second two-run home run of the series, in the ninth.

Wegmann tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball and allowed seven hits to four walks with five punchouts. He is now 5-5. Jesus Balaguer fanned three over 1.1 scoreless and Zach Strecker pitched two scoreless to close the game, allowing just one baserunner.

The Wild Things and Freedom will battle again today, at 6:05 p.m., when left hander Josh Lapiana takes the mound against Florence's lefty Mike Castellani.

