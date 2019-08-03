Wild Things Take Game 1 of DH Behind Pitching, Three Homers
August 3, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
FLORENCE, Ky (August 3) - A pitchers' duel for the better part of the contest ended in a 7-1 victory for Washington Saturday in game one of the day-night doubleheader against the Freedom. A strong start from Nick Wegmann allowed him to earn his fifth win of the season, and three homers were the story for the hitters.
Florence scored the game's first run in the bottom of the fifth when Kenny Meimerstorf, with two away, singled home a run. The next seven belonged to Washington on homers by Shaine Hughes, a two-run shot in the sixth, Hector Roa, a three-run homer to give him the league lead in the category, in the eighth, and Cameron Baranek, his second two-run home run of the series, in the ninth.
Wegmann tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball and allowed seven hits to four walks with five punchouts. He is now 5-5. Jesus Balaguer fanned three over 1.1 scoreless and Zach Strecker pitched two scoreless to close the game, allowing just one baserunner.
The Wild Things and Freedom will battle again today, at 6:05 p.m., when left hander Josh Lapiana takes the mound against Florence's lefty Mike Castellani.
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from August 3, 2019
- Wild Things Take Game 1 of DH Behind Pitching, Three Homers - Washington Wild Things
- Miners' Late Offensive Outburst Hurts Otters - Evansville Otters
- Freedom Roll Past Washington - Florence Freedom
- Woodcock Homers Twice, Grizzlies Win 7-4 - Gateway Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Wild Things Take Game 1 of DH Behind Pitching, Three Homers
- Early Hole Too Big to Climb from for Washington
- Strecker Notches 50th Career Save, Austin Spins 5th QS in Victory
- Windy City Walks off on FC, Error by Washington in 11 Innings
- Wild Things Shutout Boomers to Salvage Game in Weekend Set