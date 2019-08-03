Rascals Blank Crushers

AVON, Ohio - The River City Rascals won the middle game of their series 1-0 over the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night, taking the 2-0 series lead in the process. Trevor Achenbach drove in the lone run of the game on an RBI single in the sixth, following a double from LJ Kalawaia. The Crushers left 10 runners stranded on base in the loss.

Rascals starter Alex Winkelman (7-2) went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, striking out six Lake Erie hitters. The Rascals bullpen combined for 3 1/3 scoreless innings to close out the game, with closer Jason Zgardowski picking up his 10th save of season.

Crushers starter Paul Hall Jr. (1-1) suffered the loss, allowing the single run over 6 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.

Former MLB outfielder Coco Crisp was the designated hitter for the Crushers in the game as part of a promotion, going 1-3 on the night.

The Rascals (40-32) look for the series sweep over the Crushers (37-32) tomorrow afternoon, with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m. CDT from Sprenger Stadium. Taylor Ahearn is set to take the mound for the series finale.

