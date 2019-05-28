Wild Things Shutout in Series Opener at Bosse Field

May 28, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - Michael Austin scattered just two runs over 5.2 innings of work in the series opener in Evansville, but took a tough-luck loss, as the Wild Things fell 3-0 at the hands of the Otters Tuesday at Bosse Field.

Evansville's Ryan Long plated the game's first run in the fourth with a solo shot to right field, his fifth homer of 2019. The Otters would add a single run in the sixth and seventh innings to pad the lead, and what turned out to be their ninth win of the campaign.

The Otters' starter Pat McGuff struck out 11 Wild Things in eight shutout frames to move to 3-0 on the year, and did have to work out of some jams. Washington managed to load the bases in the third with two outs, but was unable to score. The Wild Things also brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth inning with one out, but two strikeouts ended the threat. McGuff walked four and allowed five hits in total.

Danny Hrbek got the save by throwing a scoreless ninth, though he allowed a two-out base knock to Brett Marr.

The Wild Things will send lefty John Havird to the hill in tomorrow's middle game against Evansville, while the Otters will counter with left hander Austin Nicely. Nicely is 0-3 with an 11.85 ERA in 2019. First pitch from Evansville, Indiana, is slated for 7:35 p.m. ET Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.