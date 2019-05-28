Slammers Score Four in the Eighth to Beat ThunderBolts

JOLIET, IL - The Slammers got a great outing from Tyler Jandron, he didn't give up his first hit until the 6th inning. Jandron really had the strikeout pitch working tonight as he racked up 12 K's, including striking out the side twice.

The Thunderbolts also got a nice outing from their starting pitcher Christian Morris. Morris held the Slammers scoreless for 5 innings while only allowing 4 hits. Morris finished his day with: 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 K, 0 ER.

The Slammers squandered a scoring opportunity in the bottom of the 4th inning. After singles from Brian Parreira and Riley Krane, Ridge Hoopii-Haslam hit a ground ball to third base that was thrown away. On the errant throw, Brian Parreira was thrown at the plate trying to take advantage of the Thunderbolts error, ending the inning.

The Thunderbolts were held in check through the first 5 innings, until they broke through with their first hit in the top of the 6th inning. It was a leadoff double from General McArthur, and he scored after an RBI single from Brynn Martinez giving the Thunderbolts a 1-0 lead.

The Slammers would have another chance to score in the bottom of the 7th after Ridge Hoopii-Haslam reached base after being hit by a pitch. Hoopii-Haslam proceeded to steal second base, where he was ultimately stranded.

Then, in the bottom of the 8th, Chaz Meadows lined a single into right field bringing home Tyler Coolbaugh. Two pitches later, Meadows scored after Brian Parreira roped a line drive down the left field line for a 2-out RBI double. The Slammers would then benefit from two more 2-out RBI doubles from Riley Krane and Ridge Hoopii-Haslam pushing the lead to 4-1, and they wouldn't look back.

With the win tonight, the Slammers ended their long 8-game losing streak and improved their record to 5-12. The Thunderbolts fall to 8-9 with the loss. The second and final game of this series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29th at 7:05.

Winning Pitcher: Tyler Jandron

Losing Pitcher: Blake Hickman

Save: Ryan Koziol

Tonight's Merchants and Manufacturer's Bank Player of the Game is: Tyler Jandron (8 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 12 K, 1 BB)

