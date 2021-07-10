Wild Things Play Long Ball In Win Over Boulders

July 10, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The Washington Wild Things used the long ball as they bashed four home runs in posting their fifth straight win, this one a 10-4 defeat of the New York Boulders on Saturday at Wild Things Park in Washington, PA.

The loss was New York's third in a row.

Washington got solo home runs from Bralin Jackson and Brian Sharp, a three-run shot by Trevor Casanova and a two-run long ball from Grant Heyman.

Jackson's home run, his sixth of the season, gave the Wild Things a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

New York got that run back in the top of the fourth when, with two outs, Ray Hernandez tripled to right and scored on a Gian Martellini single.

In the home half of the fourth, Jackson led off against New York starter Orsen Josephina by reaching on an error by Boulders' third baseman Tucker Nathans. One out later, Hector Roa singled before Casanova hit his fourth dinger of the year to give Washington a 4-1 lead.

In the fifth, Nick Ward led off with a single. One out later, Heyman hit his third long ball of the season to increase the Wild Things' lead to 6-1 - and end Josephina's night.

Roa added an RBI single off New York reliever Ken Haus in the fifth inning to make it a 7-1 game.

Washington made it 9-1 with two runs in the sixth inning - one on a sacrifice fly by Sharp, the other via a triple by Heyman.

Sharp's solo home run, his second of the year, increased the Wild Things' lead to 10-3 in the eighth inning.

Meanwhile, Wild Things' starter Keven Pimentel was in control over his six innings on the hill, allowing six hits and one run, while striking out seven and walking two.

Tucker Nathans hit a two-run home run, his seventh of the year, for New York off Washington reliever John Murphy in the seventh to cut the Boulders' deficit to 9-3.

New York then capped off the evening's scoring with Kevonte Mitchell's solo home run, his fifth of the season, in the ninth inning off B.J. Sabol, the third pitcher used by Washington.

Pimentel got the win for Washington, improving his season mark to 4-3.

Josephina took the loss for New York, surrendering seven hits and six runs - five earned, while striking out five. He did not walk a batter in his 4 1/3 innings of work as he lost for the first time after winning twice.

A complete New York Boulders' 2021 schedule, as well as information regarding season tickets and packages for the 2021 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com. Individual game tickets are on sale now.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.