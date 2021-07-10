Lake Erie cruises in 9-3 win over Windy City

CRESTWOOD, Ill. - The runs came early and often for the Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday night at Ozinga Field, as they defeated the Windy City Thunderbolts for the eighth time this season, with a 9-3 victory.

The Crushers (22-18) not only defeated Windy City (14-25) for an eighth straight time this season, but they also improved their road record to 12-7 with the victory. They've now won six out of their last eight on the road.

Lake Erie wasted no time getting started, as they scored five times on seven hits in the top of the first inning. It started with a single from Steven Kraft, and he came around to score on a double off the bat of Bryan DeLaRosa. Isaac Benard followed with a base hit to move DeLaRosa to third, and Trevor Achenbach drove DeLaRosa home with a double. A balk allowed Benard to score the third run of the inning, before Steve Passatempo brought in the fourth run of the inning on a RBI single to left. Eric Callahan drove in the final run of the inning, bringing Karl Ellison home on a double to left field.

The Crushers added another run in the top of the second to take a 6-0 advantage. Kraft began the inning with a walk, DeLaRosa and Benard followed with singles to load the bases and Achenbach brought Kraft home on a sacrifice fly to left.

Windy City clawed back with a pair in the bottom of the second, on a two-run homer from Rob Weissheier.

Lake Erie was able to answer with a pair of runs two innings later. Once again, it was Kraft who got things going with a single to start the frame. Benard brought him home on a RBI single to left field and Ellison drove Benard in on a RBI double.

The Crushers put one final run on the board in the top of the fifth. Javier Betancourt started the inning with a double and advanced to third on Callahan's single before coming home on General McArthur's RBI groundout.

The Thunderbolts would get one last run in the bottom of the fifth, but it was too little, too late.

Aaron Glickstein (3-1) picked up the victory for the Crushers, allowing just three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two in five innings of work. Taylor Sugg (1) scored the save after tossing four scoreless innings of four hit relief while striking out seven.

Every Crusher in the starting lineup hit safely at least once, while five hit safely multiple times. Benard led the way, going 3-for-5 and scored twice. Kraft, DeLaRosa, Betancourt and Callahan all hit safely twice. The Crushers have scored 13 runs on 26 hits over the first two games of the series.

The Crushers will bring both their three game series with the T-Bolts and their six game road trip to an end at Ozinga Field on Sunday afternoon. Lefty Paul Hall Jr. (2-1, 4.79) will start for the Crushers and Windy City will counter with right-hander Miguel Ausua (3-1, 3.75). The first pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM.

