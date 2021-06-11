Wild Things Fall in Opener to Équipe Québec

June 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, PA - The Wild Things dropped the first game of the series against Équipe Québec losing by a score of 3-2.

Équipe Québec got on the board early in the first inning. Jesse Hodges came up to the plate with a runner on second. Hodges doubled which eventually gave Quebec an early 1-0 lead.

That lead did not last long though because in the fifth inning the Wild Things would eventually tie the game up at one a piece. Hector Roa doubled to right bringing in Nick Ward to even things up.

In the inning that followed, the Wild Things would obtain a lead they would not have for very long. Joe Campagna hit a sacrifice fly to center field that would score Brian Sharp.

Équipe Québec would quickly get the lead back in the seventh inning. Gift Ngoepe and Jack Barrie scored on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Sharp giving Équipe Québec a 3-2 lead.

Washington will return to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. They will be facing Équipe Québec in the second game of the series. It is Irish Heritage night at the ballpark. First 1,000 fans get a free blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m. You can get tickets at wildthingstickets.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.