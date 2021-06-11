Wild Things Fall in Opener to Équipe Québec
June 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
WASHINGTON, PA - The Wild Things dropped the first game of the series against Équipe Québec losing by a score of 3-2.
Équipe Québec got on the board early in the first inning. Jesse Hodges came up to the plate with a runner on second. Hodges doubled which eventually gave Quebec an early 1-0 lead.
That lead did not last long though because in the fifth inning the Wild Things would eventually tie the game up at one a piece. Hector Roa doubled to right bringing in Nick Ward to even things up.
In the inning that followed, the Wild Things would obtain a lead they would not have for very long. Joe Campagna hit a sacrifice fly to center field that would score Brian Sharp.
Équipe Québec would quickly get the lead back in the seventh inning. Gift Ngoepe and Jack Barrie scored on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Sharp giving Équipe Québec a 3-2 lead.
Washington will return to action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. They will be facing Équipe Québec in the second game of the series. It is Irish Heritage night at the ballpark. First 1,000 fans get a free blanket. Gates open at 6 p.m. You can get tickets at wildthingstickets.com.
