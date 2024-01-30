Wild Things Announce Two Front Office Additions, Introduce Wolber Officially

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have announced two additions to the front office and have officially introduced one standing front office employee. The sales staff has gained new account executive Elise Benke, while Sierra McIntyre has been named office manager and Lance Wolber, an account executive that joined the club in late June in 2023, remains in his role.

Wolber was briefly an intern with the club, but officially joined the front office as an Account Executive in June during the 2023 season. The upcoming 2024 season will be his first full season with the club. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Lance graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2017 before matriculating to Slippery Rock University, where he pursued and obtained a degree in Sport Management. After graduation in 2022, he accepted a job to work as an Inside Sales representative for NASCAR in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Before joining the Wild Things, he also had some experience in the University of Pittsburgh ticket office as an intern. Lance handles season ticket accounts, group and premium area sales for the team.

"Lance joined us mid-season last year, and we are so pleased to have him as a part of our team. He brings with him a plethora of experience from his days working for NASCAR in Daytona Beach," said Chief Executive Office of Sports Facility, LLC, Christine Blaine. "Couple that experience with his ties to our area and he brings a great combination to the Wild Things' organization!"

Benke is the latest addition to the Wild Things' team. She started in January of 2024 and is in preparation for her first season with the team. Born in Washington, Benke grew up in and graduated from Waynesburg Central High School (2019), where she actively participated in soccer.. She obtained her Sports Management degree at Bob Jones University. She worked with the Atlanta Braves previously, overseeing gameday operations and coordinating special events at Truist Park.

She's also had the opportunity to work for the Greenville Triumph Professional Soccer Club, PGA, the Augusta Masters Tournament, Pittsburgh Steelers, Celcius and the West Virginia Black Bears.

"Elise is a Greene County native who upon graduation from college relished moving to warmer weather in Atlanta. We're lucky she decided to return home after spending several years in the South," said Blaine. " The knowledge and experience she garnered with the Atlanta Braves' organization has allowed her to hit the ground running. We are sure she will be one of our shining stars at Wild Things Park."

McIntyre joined the team in June of 2023. She grew up in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania and graduated from Burgettstown High School in 2018. She went on to continue her education at Southern New Hampshire University, earning her Bachelor's degree in English Literature and Language and an Associate's in Studio Art.

Sierra has worked for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pitt Panthers as a guest/team services Supervisor and tour guide. She also currently works for the Pittsburgh Penguins promotional team.

"Sierra is, without a doubt, one of the hardest workers we have ever had at Wild Things Park. She is eager to learn and she's willing to do anything we ask of her," said Blaine. "In addition to working with us, she spends time at PPG Arena and Acrisure Stadium assisting with their game day operations and tours. She has been a great addition to our staff."

The Wild Things are set to open their season at home Friday, May 10 against the Schaumburg Boomers. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available for purchase now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and now, once again, YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

