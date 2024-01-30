Former Big League Manager & Pitching Coach Larry Rothschild Hired as Pitching Consultant

Veteran Major League pitching coach Larry Rothschild has been added to the Windy City ThunderBolts' staff for the 2024 season as a pitching consultant. Rothschild brings 47 years of professional baseball experience as a player, coach or manager to Crestwood. He has spent 35 years on Major League coaching staffs, including four as a big league manager.

"I'm super excited to have Larry joining us," said ThunderBolts manager Bobby Jenks. "His experience and knowledge of the game is a real asset to the players. I'm personally looking forward to learning from him to become a better manager, coach and mentor to the players."

Rothschild may be best known in Chicago as the pitching coach for the Chicago Cubs from 2002-2010. He was on the staff for the 2003 team that came within one win of the World Series and for the division winning teams of 2007 and 2008. He has also served as pitching coach for the Cincinnati Reds, Florida Marlins, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres and has won two World Series rings - with the 1990 Reds and 1997 Marlins. During his tenure as Yankees pitching coach from 2011-2019, they led the American League in both wins and strikeouts.

In 1998, Rothschild was named the first manager of the Tampa Bay Devil Rays, a post he maintained for the first three years of the franchise's existence. The Devil Rays improved their winning percentage in each year that he was there.

Scott Proefrock, the president of New England Baseball, LLC, was instrumental in bringing Rothschild to the Windy City. As part of his role in New England, Proefrock also provides executive oversight to the ThunderBolts. "I have worked with and competed against Larry, and I know the impact he has had on the pitchers he's worked with throughout his time in the game," Proefrock said. "His experience, knowledge and wisdom will be tremendous resources for our players and staff. He will make us all better."

In his new role, Rothschild will consult with Jenks and the Windy City pitching staff during spring training and during extended periods of the regular season. The Bolts ranked eighth in the Frontier League in 2023 with a 4.85 team ERA.

"I'm looking forward to working with Bobby Jenks and the Thunderbolts," Rothschild said. "Even in a limited role it will be fun to help pitchers improve. As an added bonus, I get to spend some time in my old neighborhood which provided many great memories."

Rothschild grew up on Chicago's South Side in the Beverly neighborhood, less than ten miles from Ozinga Field. After spending most of his high school years at Morgan Park Academy, he graduated from Homewood-Flossmoor High School. He played baseball collegiately at Florida State University.

