New England Knockouts Sign 30-Year Major League Baseball Pitching Coach Chuck Hernandez as Pitching Consultant

January 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL) - New England Knockouts News Release







Brockton, Mass. - The New England Knockouts, Frontier League's newest addition debuting at Campanelli Stadium in spring 2024, has hired 30-year coaching veteran Chuck Hernandez as a pitching consultant. Hernandez is a former Major League Baseball pitching coach who has spent time with the Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, New York Mets and numerous minor league teams affiliated with those organizations and others.

Hernandez began coaching at the age of 24 and became the Angels major league pitching coach at age 32, which at that time was the youngest in history. He led the 2006 Detroit Tigers pitching staff to the lowest team ERA in baseball resulting in a World Series appearance against the St. Louis Cardinals. Chuck led two additional pitching staffs into the post-season including the Angels in 1995 and the Braves in 2018, and also coached the American League pitching staff in the 2007 MLB All-Star Game.

"I've known Chuck personally, professionally and competitively for over twenty five years, and he is going to be a tremendous asset to our players, staff and front office," said Scott Proefrock, president of New England Professional Baseball, LLC. "Having his decades of baseball knowledge in and around the clubhouse to share with our staff, along with the resources and relationships he's developed along the way, makes him a vital member of our New England Knockouts organization."

Hernandez has 14 years of experience as a Major League Pitching Coach, three years as a Major League Bullpen Coach, nine years as a Minor League Pitching Coordinator, and eight years as a Minor League Pitching Coach at various levels. Throughout his career, Hernandez has been known for his specialty in developing young arms, including coaching Justin Verlander and Jose Fernandez in their respective Rookie of the Year-winning seasons.

"My entire professional career has been dedicated to the development of players. Working alongside so many talented and skilled players is something I look forward to, and I am committed to sharing my experience with everyone on and off the field," added Chuck Hernandez, pitching consultant for the New England Knockouts.

"We are very excited to add Chuck to our coaching staff," said Jerod Edmondson, team manager of the New England Knockouts. "His wealth of knowledge and experience at the highest level will be a huge asset to our organization."

The New England Knockouts will play their inaugural game on Friday, May 10, 2024, against the Ottawa Titans as professional baseball returns to Campanelli Stadium for the first time since 2011. Season tickets are now on sale at www.tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com. Please visit www.frontierleague.com for more information and the 2024 Frontier League schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.