Field of Dreams Foundation Announces Inaugural Funding Recipients

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans, on behalf of the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, are pleased to announce the beneficiaries of funds raised during the 2023 baseball season.

During the 2023 calendar year, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation raised and distributed more than $20,000 in support of 15 registered children's charities (complete list of recipients below) through generous contributions from those within the National Capital Region.

"It is with great pride and joy that our Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation shares with our national capital region our contributions to deserving organizations so that they may continue their meaningful work within our wonderful community," said Jacques J.M. Shore, C.M., President of the Field of Dreams Foundation.

Since its inception, the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation has created new opportunities for children of all ages and all spectrum of abilities to have fun, learn life skills, forge new friendships, grow the love of a game of baseball, and learn what sports offers for everyday life.

The Foundation focuses on raising funds to offer children opportunities to enjoy baseball, other sports, and other community-based programs and events. The Foundation partners with like-minded local charities and organizations to further build and enhance upon the Foundation's mission to support programs for children and youth.

Revenue sources include fan donations/generosity, memorabilia auctions, particularly jerseys courtesy of Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est (CECCE) and Archangel Fireworks, and the sale of 50/50 tickets presented by Akwesasne Mohawk Casino & Resort during home games at Ottawa Stadium.

"Our Field of Dreams Foundation is grateful to partner with those who generously contributed to our Foundation, especially our great fans so that we could make these meaningful funding awards," added Shore. "We look forward to increasing our funding and expanding our contributions for many years to come.

2023 Field of Dreams Foundation Recipients

Abilities Centre Ottawa

Ausome Ottawa

Children at Risk Ottawa

Christie Lake Kids

City Kidz Ministries Ottawa

Kids Kicking Cancer Ottawa

Kids Up Front Ottawa

Learning Disabilities Association of Ottawa-Carleton

Miracle League of Ottawa

Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization

Parent Preschool Resource Centre of the National Capital Region

Propeller Dance

Ronald McDonald House Ottawa

The Door Ottawa-Carleton Opportunities for Youth

The Snowsuit Fund

For information on the Ottawa Titans Field of Dreams Foundation, visit www.ottawatitans.com.

