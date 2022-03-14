Wild Things Announce 2022 Promo Schedule

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things, who are set for their 20th season of Frontier League baseball in 2022, have announced the organization's 2022 promotional schedule. The 20th Season brings a year-long party to Wild Things Park and includes theme nights, giveaways, charitable endeavors, the kids and senior programs, daily promotions and more.

Individual game tickets will go on sale April 4. Single-game tickets are $15 to sit anywhere in the ballpark, with a daily discount for kids 12 years of age and younger, fans 50 years of age or older and military, at $10. Group packages start at $10 a seat as well.

Game times are 7:05 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 6:05 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:35 p.m. Sundays.

"The beauty of the ballpark is being able to see something new every time out. Our mix of daily promotions, charitable projects, giveaways and theme nights allow us to highlight that beauty in our family entertainment," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "We proudly offer daily tickets discounts for children, seniors and veterans in addition to the free programs offered to those under 12 or over 50 years old. Whether you're attending your first game, or you have been family since 2002, we show why 'We Make Forever Fans.'"

Wednesdays will highlight the Senior Slugger program, which will provide a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older. The program was announced last week. More information and a registration link are available.

Thursdays will see the return of Thirsty Thursday, presented by Stoney's Beer, with $1 drafts available. Fireworks Fridays return on top it, with a post-game fireworks show set for every Friday home game, plus a special show, presented by the Pennsylvania Lottery, Monday, July 4.

At every Saturday home game, the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a giveaway. Five of the giveaways will be installments of a 20th Anniversary Poster Series. The poster giveaways are on May 14, May 21, June 11, July 9 and September 3. The other giveaways planned are as follows:

May 28 - Wild Things' Jimmy Buffett Hawaiian Shirt - presented by Kuhn's Floor, Sanding and Finishing

July 30 - Neil Walker Pine-Richland Bobblehead on Baseball For All night - presented by Erie Insurance: Pasquinelli Agency

August 6 - Home Run King Hector Roa Bobblehead on Wrestling Night - presented by IWC Wrestling

August 20 - Wild Things' Drinking Glass for Augtoberfest - presented by Keith Owen Campbell.

Sundays are Kids Eat Free Sundays, presented by PA Virtual Charter School, with the returning program set to give a free ticket once again to kids 12 and under as well as a meal: hot dog, chips and drink.

The May 15th and May 29th home games include a kid's giveaway for the first 250 kids through the gates. On May 15, Point Park University will present an autograph book giveaway. May 29 is a lightsaber giveaway on Star Wars Night, presented by PAVCS.

May 15 - Mascot-A-Palooza presented by Point Park University - It's Wild Thing's birthday!

May 22 - Nickelodeon Night presented by Q 92.9 FM

May 29 - Star Wars Night presented by PA Virtual Charter School

June 12 - Harry Potter Night presented by Bethel Bakery

July 10 - Christmas in July presented by Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop

July 31 - Halloween Night presented by Moe's Southwest Grille

August 7 - Super Hero Night presented by Malesic and Evans at Realty One

August 21 - Disney Night presented by Moe's Southwest Grille

September 4 - Princess Night presented by Fairy Tale Princess Visits

Other theme nights include but are not limited to:

May 24 - Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by Diskuss

June 11 - Salute to Service Night, Scout Night

June 28 - Autism Awareness Night

July 8 - Italian Heritage Night

July 9 - Kickin' It Country presented by Blame my Roots

August 2 - Bark in the Park presented by Susan Marshall at Baird

August 5 - Baseball Fights Cancer presented by Sport Your Colors

August 16 - Ladies Night Out pres. By Range Resources (All Women receive a free ticket - form here)

August 19 - Irish Heritage Night presented by BOB FM

September 3 - Faith & Family Night

The Wild Things also have select community nights planned, which are listed on the full promo schedule on the website. The full list of promotional nights, themes and giveaways is available.

Group tickets and season-ticket packages are available now by calling the box office at 724-250-9555.

The Washington Wild Things open the 20th season of Frontier League baseball for the team May 13 against the New York Boulders. Opening Weekend (May 13-15) will have its own set of big plans, which will be revealed very soon, but the Wild Things assure you Opening Weekend will be a blast.

The team will reveal the posters for the 20th Anniversary Poster Series giveaway soon, and any more information on the promo schedule can be found on the team's website or by calling the box office.

