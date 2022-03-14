Jason Guerette Tabbed New "Voice of the Grizzlies"

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have hired Jason Guerette as their new Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations. He replaces Nate Gatter as the "Voice of the Grizzlies," and will call all Grizzlies' regular season and postseason games on the Grizzlies Media Network.

Guerette brings seven seasons of Frontier League experience to the Grizzlies' broadcast booth, having previously been the Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations for the Southern Illinois Miners from 2014 until the club folded operations following the 2021 season. In total, he was their lead play-by-play announcer for 681 regular season and postseason games.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Grizzlies this season," Guerette said. "I have had the utmost respect for the organization over my years with the Miners, and I am honored to be joining a long list of tremendous Gateway broadcasters, including Joe Pott, Adam Young, Sam Levitt, and Nate Gatter. I will do my best to uphold that high standard that Grizzlies fans have been accustomed to with an informative, entertaining broadcast, and I can not be more excited to get started in Sauget."

In addition to baseball, the New Jersey-native also serves as the play-by-play announcer for Manhattan College women's basketball on ESPN+ as well as NJIT men's and women's soccer, and is the public address announcer for both Seton Hall women's basketball and Columbia men's and women's basketball. In addition, Guerette worked "behind the scenes" as a board operator and highlight editor for Westwood One radio from 2013-2020. A 2012 graduate of Seton Hall University, he called Pirates baseball, basketball, and soccer for four years on the nationally-recognized student radio station, WSOU-FM.

"Jason's years of experience working in the Frontier League made him an easy choice to become the new 'Voice of the Grizzlies,'" Grizzlies general manager Kurt Ringkamp said. "He brings a great work ethic and passion to the Grizzlies organization, and he is the perfect fit to lead the charge as we look to expand our media content this season."

