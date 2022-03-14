Gateway Grizzlies Announce Easter Egg Hunt

The Gateway Grizzlies annual Easter Egg Hunt will take place on Saturday, April 16th at GCS Credit Union Ballpark! Admission to the event is FREE. Registration will begin at 8:30 A.M, with the egg hunt kicking off around 9:00 A.M.

Expect the Izzy the Grizzlie and many more interactive activities! We will also feature sales on certain team store items to help fans get themselves ready for the 2022 season!

The Grizzlies invite ALL families in the local area to this great event. Below are the age groups:

1-2 year olds (1 parent per child)

3-4 year olds (1 parent per child)

5-6 year olds

7-8 year olds

9-10 year olds

11-12 year olds

Season Ticket Holders

****ALL season ticket holders (mini-plan, half-season and full-season) are encouraged to pick up their season tickets at this time as well. We HOP to see you there!

