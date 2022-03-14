Otters Reveal 2022 Promotional Schedule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - With baseball season just around the corner, the Evansville Otters have revealed the 2022 promotional schedule, featuring weekday and single game promotions at Bosse Field.

The preseason exhibition schedule is highlighted with two Education Day games on May 3 and May 10 at 10 a.m.

The regular season's Opening Night for the Otters is Friday, May 13 at 6:35 p.m., which will kick off a nine-game homestand to begin the season for Evansville.

Promotions will stretch across 51 regular season games this year at Bosse Field, starting with Opening Weekend May 13-15.

Sunday, May 15 will be the first Dog Days of Summer, a recurring Sunday promotion throughout the 2022 season. It will be the first of nine Dog Days of Summer Sunday games, where fans can bring their dogs for a day at the ballpark. Fans are responsible for cleaning up after their dogs. There will also be discounted hot dogs. Other Dog Days of Summer Sunday dates are May 22, June 12, June 19, July 10, July 17, July 31, Aug. 7, and the regular season home finale on Aug. 28.

Tuesday, May 17 will be the first Taco Tuesday of eight throughout the season. Taco Tuesdays will feature tacos at the concession stands and discounted pricing on Corona and Modelo alcoholic drinks. Plus, don't forget about the other favorites like nachos and frozen margaritas. Other Taco Tuesday dates are May 31, June 7, June 28, July 5, July 26, Aug. 16, and Aug. 23.

Tuesday, May 31 will also be Military Appreciation Night with VFW #1114.

Wednesday, May 18 will highlight the return of Senior Connection Wednesdays once again at the ballpark. May 18 is also presented by FC Tucker. Seniors 55 and older can get a discounted general admission ticket on Senior Connections Wednesdays. Other Senior Connection Wednesday dates are June 1, June 8, June 29, July 6, July 27, Aug. 17, and Aug. 24. The Senior Connection Wednesdays on June 1 and 8 will be day games starting at noon.

The fan-favorite Thirsty Thursdays are back, starting on May 19 with a special start time of 7:35 p.m. Thirsty Thursdays feature discounts on alcoholic drafts and domestic cans at Bosse Field. Other Thirsty Thursdays are June 2 with the YMCA, June 9 with Working Distributors, Tristate Foodbank and WSTO HOT 96 FM, June 30, July 7, July 28 with Edward Jones and Working Distributors, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25 with Working Distributors.

Decade throwback nights also return to the promo schedule from 2021, but 2022 will be throwing it back to the 60s on Friday, May 20 and the 80s on Friday, June 10. Get ready for throwback music and themed vibes throughout the ballpark. Plus, Friday, June 10 is also Deaconess Healthy Evansville Night.

Saturday, May 21 will be a big, busy night at Bosse Field with Deaconess Employees and Buffalo Trace Council Scouts. That Saturday will be Scout Night, Superhero Night, and Armed Forces Day. The Otters will join the nation in celebrating Armed Forces Day. Fan-favorite superheroes will make an appearance, and kids are welcome to join the fun wearing their favorite superhero costumes and apparel. There will also be superhero music.

For Scout Night, the Otters invite scouts for a fun, unforgettable night at Bosse Field. Pre-registered scouts will receive a General Admission ticket, hot dog, chips, and water, have a Q & A session with the Otters, participate in a postgame baseball clinic, receive a commemorative patch, and camp out overnight at Bosse Field. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 will be Princess Night at the ballpark, as fan-favorite princess characters will be in attendance and kids are invited to wear princess and prince costumes. There will be themed music throughout the ballpark.

Sunday, June 12 will also be PRIDE at the Park.

Friday, June 17 will be a celebration of Bosse Field's 107th anniversary and Evan the Otter's Birthday with Forefront Therapy.

After a big, fun night in 2021, Salute to the Negro Leagues Night is back in 2022 on Sunday, June 19 with Millennium Steel, Evansville African American Museum, 98.5 FM WEOA, and 44News. The players will be wearing replica jerseys of franchises from the Negro Leagues.

The first postgame fireworks show will be Thursday, June 30 with Meijer and Jacob's Village. Fans should stay in their seats after the game to see a big, dazzling display of fireworks.

On Friday, July 8, the Evansville Otters are partnering once again with Eyewitness News and Habitat for Humanity for a special event to commemorate the building of a Habitat house in the Bosse Field neighborhood. You will not want to miss a big night of giveaways, prize raffles, and fun entertainment!

Saturday, July 9 will be 'A League of Their Own' Night with Heritage Federal Credit Union and the Boys and Girls Club. The Otters will be wearing 'A League of Their Own' themed jerseys in celebration of the film's release 30 years ago. Plus, there will be spectacular fireworks after the game.

Friday, July 15 will be one for the ladies, as it is Girls Night Out at Bosse Field presented by The Women's Hospital, Junior League of Evansville, and 44News.

Star Wars Night makes its return to Bosse Field in 2022 on Saturday, July 16 with State Farm, the Arc of Evansville, and 44News. Fan-favorite Star Wars characters will be in attendance and the Otters will be wearing Star Wars themed jerseys.

The Otters will host Gil Hodges Night on Friday, July 29 with Harris Real Estate and Randy's Americana Café in celebration of the legendary baseball player from the tristate who was elected to the baseball hall of fame for 2022. Courtesy of the Otters' sponsors, there will be a mini-Gil Hodges bust giveaway.

Arrive early on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a Hoosier Lottery scratch-off giveaway, among other fun festivities at the ballpark.

Thursday, Aug. 25 will be College Night at Bosse Field. As colleges and universities start a new year on campus, the Otters want students to pack the stands and make some noise. College Night is the perfect way to hang out with your friends at the ballpark!

Saturday, Aug. 27 will be First Responders Night at the ballpark to recognize frontline workers and first responders with Centerpoint Energy.

The regular season home schedule finale on Sunday, Aug. 28 will be Fan Appreciation Day, as the Otters want to salute the fans and all sponsors for their support during the baseball season in 2022.

Additional promotional nights include partnerships with Signarama and Big Brothers Big Sisters on May 13, the Dream Center on May 14, as well as Holly's House and 44News on June 18.

More details on specific promotional events will be announced throughout the season. The promotional schedule is subject to change.

To purchase a season ticket or group outing package, call (812) 435-8686 or visit the Bosse Field front office at 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, Ind. The front office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

