Wild Things and Crushers Middle Game Postponed
August 11, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release
AVON, Ohio - Wednesday's scheduled middle game between the Lake Erie Crushers and Washington Wild Things has been postponed due to inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, August 11, with game one starting at 5:05 p.m.
Washington won the series opener last night, 5-4 and coupled with a loss by Sussex County, entered Wednesday 2.5 games back of the Northeast Division lead.
Tomorrow's probables are Ryan Hennen and Daren Osby for Washington and Jake Pilarski and Sam Curtis for Lake Erie. Both games will be scheduled to go seven innings.
Action in the Frontier League tonight can be seen on Frontier League TV at frontierleaguetv.com or on the FL streaming app.
